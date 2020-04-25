Plans to revamp Aberdeen Market recommended for approval

Proposals for revamping Aberdeen Market have been recommended for approval by council planners.

Patrizia hopes to transform the space into a high-end office and retail space, featuring pedestrian area and green civic space for public art installations and outdoor events.

The building was built in 1971 and hosts a range of food and drink and retail outlets, with the top floors vacant since BHS shut in August 2016.

Plans were submitted to Aberdeen City Council in 2018, which hopes to open the area and make The Green a focal point of the city centre.

Located mostly on the footprint of the current building, the new building would be set across 11 storeys.

It will be discussed at the planning development management committee on Thursday, where councillors are recommended to approve the application conditionally, but to withhold consent for the site until a legal agreement has been secured to deliver developer obligations towards core paths, open space and provision of a car club vehicle.

A report which will be put before the planning meeting Shit states: “National and regional planning policy seeks the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

“At a local level it is considered that the proposal would generally meet the aspirations sought by the City Centre Masterplan and would create an enhanced node within the city centre which would be a focus of activity during daytime and evening.

“The commercial environment and public realm would also be enhanced.

“The mix of uses and potential number of people working (800 to 1,000 at full capacity) and visiting the building would contribute to the vibrancy, vitality and viability of this part of the city centre.

“The current building contributes little to the character or appearance of the conservation area or amenity and vitality of the surrounding area in general.

“The closure of the market, while regrettable, is a commercial decision to be taken by the applicant as landlord of the building and the Market Village Company who operate the market, rather than a matter which can be controlled through the planning system.”

Planners added that the outlook would be improved for residential properties within close proximity of the site and that the new building would “sit comfortably” on Aberdeen’s skyline.

Earlier this week, Shaun Hose, director of Patrizia, said: “Working closely with Aberdeen City Council and third party stakeholders, we have been evolving our plans for several months.

“The council’s masterplanning, design and conservation team have been integral to the discussions and there is a shared desire to see a vast improvement on the current building and surrounding public realm.

“We are satisfied we now have a final design which fits within the City Centre Masterplan, takes account of the feedback and will offer a transformative destination that will breathe new life into this part of the city centre.”