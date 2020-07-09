Show Links
News / Local

Market to return to Aberdeen park

by Emma Morrice
09/07/2020, 10:00 am
The Allotment Market Stall will be in Seaton Park every Friday from July 24
The Allotment Market Stall will be in Seaton Park every Friday from July 24

A popular stall is to return to sell its items in an Aberdeen park.

The Allotment Market Stall (TAMS) sells fruit and vegetables from an outdoor stall throughout the summer months.

It is planned to return to Seaton Park from July 24.

TAMS, which offers locally grown produce, will be situated within the green space from 10am until 1pm each Friday.