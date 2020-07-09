Market to return to Aberdeen park

A popular stall is to return to sell its items in an Aberdeen park.
The Allotment Market Stall (TAMS) sells fruit and vegetables from an outdoor stall throughout the summer months.
It is planned to return to Seaton Park from July 24.
TAMS, which offers locally grown produce, will be situated within the green space from 10am until 1pm each Friday.
