Plans launched to overhaul Aberdeen Market

Ambitious plans to overhaul Aberdeen Market could be discussed at a council meeting at the end of this month.

Patrizia has submitted plans for the site, which would involve demolishing the building to make way for shops, cafes and office space.

The proposals led to objections from the traders currently operating from the site.

No decision has yet been made by the local authority on the application, however it is hoped to be discussed at the upcoming planning management committee.

Local authority meetings are currently postponed, with planning one of the few proposed to go ahead.

A number of concerns have been highlighted by traders and consultees regarding the site in the past year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Members of the Aberdeen City Centre Community Council feared the loss of the market may mean that the city will struggle to keep independent traders, because the market was an affordable site for those starting out their business.

Aberdeen Market is home to a number of independent food outlets and shops.

Last year, dozens of traders in the market signed a joint letter of objection to the site, expressing fears they would be forced out of business if the plans were to go ahead.

A statement from the community council said: “Our concerns as a community council regarding the refurbishment and development of the market are the current retail owners and staff.

“What does the future hold for them? An increase in rent and trying to keep business afloat but still affordable prices for customers.

“We feel that the market brought independent traders to the city centre.

“How do we keep this thriving in the city centre at the start for people in the first stage of business with no big company or franchise helping?”