Aberdeen market garden at disused bowling green almost finished

An Aberdeen community group has said it is “thrilled” with progress in converting a disused bowling green into a market garden.

Work is currently under way to transform the former Bonnymuir Bowling Green, near Victoria Park in Aberdeen, into a community facility featuring a market garden and a community building with cafe, meeting space and retail space for locally-grown produce.

The site had been vacant for three years.

An event was held over the weekend to allow members of the Bonnymuir Green Community Trust, which successfully obtained a grant for the work in August and purchased the site in September, to see the progress and give their views.

John Wigglesworth, co-chairman of the group, said: “We’ve been working hard to get the building safe and refurbished and open to the public and the community as quickly as possible. We’re all thrilled.

“We’ve had a great response. We’re now up to over 130 members. We’ve focused all our efforts on trying to get it painted, fixed and ready for the first event.

“The building was one thing to get ready but we also had to clear the site. We had some incredible help from a local gardening firm, SJS Gardening.

“We also had an unpaid work team who came on site over three weekends and did an incredible job clearing a lot of rubble, which we’re very grateful for.”

24 Days of Christmas – Click here for special festive deals from some of our favourite local businesses

John was keen to get the message across that the space would be for the whole community to use and benefit from.

He said: “We want to open the doors to the community and let them know this space is owned by them.

The main focus of the project is developing a growing space for the community.

“We are encouraging community groups to come and use the building and we’ll be starting the community cafe so people can enjoy the space, have a cup of coffee or tea, find some peace and get to know each other.”

It is hoped the cafe will be ready to open by the end of January or start of February.