Maritime and Coastguard Agency detains ship in Aberdeen harbour amid claims of unpaid wages

A ship moored in Aberdeen harbour has been detained by authorities amid claims seafarers on board haven’t been paid several months wages.

The 24 members of the Ben Nevis supply vessel’s crew are apparently owed between four and five months wages for work carried out from April through until August.

The Maltese registered ship, which is owned by Indian oil and gas operations support firm Global Offshore Services Ltd, was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) yesterday due to infringement of the Maritime Labour Convention.

According to a trade union inspector, of the 24 Indian nationals that make up the boat’s full-time crew, 10 have returned home while 14 remain on-board.

