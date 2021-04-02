Marischal Court death: Extra police patrols to take place in area man was found dead

Extra police patrols will be undertaken in Marischal Court after a man was found dead in “suspicious” circumstances.
A major investigation is underway after a man was found injured on the ninth floor of the high-rise and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three people are currently in custody, with the public being reassured that the incident is “contained” with no further threat to the public.
