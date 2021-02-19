Marischal College to light up red in tribute to young carers on Care Day

Aberdeen’s Marischal College is to be lit up in red tonight to celebrate children and young people with care experience on the sixth annual Care Day.

The event, launched by Irish charity EPIC in 2015, aims to draw attention to the rights and achievements of care-experienced youngsters around the world while advocating increased equality and opportunities.

In addition to lighting up their headquarters, Aberdeen City Council has drawn attention to its Champions Board which, alongside community planning partners, is seeking to improve those opportunities.

The local authority is to launch a Hug in a Mug campaign, which will give care-experienced young people in the area a personalised mug “to let them know that they know are thought about and cared for”, according to Councillor Lesley Dunbar.

Day to show appreciation

Councillor Dunbar, one of Aberdeen City Council’s Champions for care-experienced children and young people, said: “Care Day is the world’s biggest celebration of children and young people with care experience and I am proud to be able to take part in the city’s marking of this special occasion.

“Despite the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic we continue to fulfil our responsibilities as Corporate Parents to our looked-after children and young people.

“Similarly, we have devised some marvellous and imaginative ways of bringing people together while maintaining safe distancing.

“For example, Hug in a Mug is a lovely way for our staff and young people to say that they are thinking of each other during this extended period of lockdown, which can increase risks of social isolation and impact mental health.”

Packed day of activities

Youngsters and council staff will also be joining in a Q&A session with the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, organised by Who Cares? Scotland.

A virtual movie night is to be held for people across the country, while the Being The Light Festival will explored the care experience through poetry, film, art, performance and a number of online workshops.

The local authority said their participation in the day’s activities supports its aim to gain Unicef Child Friendly City accreditation for Aberdeen.