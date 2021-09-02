Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Marischal College lit up pink to remember six-year-old who died at an Aberdeen after-school club

By Kirstin Tait
02/09/2021, 9:46 pm Updated: 02/09/2021, 9:50 pm
Marischal College has been illuminated pink this evening to remember six-year-old Kacey Seivwright who died at an Aberdeen after-school club.
Marischal College has been illuminated pink this evening to remember six-year-old Kacey Seivwright who died at an Aberdeen after-school club.

Marischal College has been lit up in pink this evening to remember a six-year-old girl who died at an Aberdeen after-school club.

Kacey Seivwright, 6, was attending the group on Monday, August 23 when she took ill.

Although the cause of her death has not yet been made clear, friends of the Tullos Primary School pupil’s family have launched a fundraiser “to ensure all local kids clubs and schools have access to their own defibrillators”.

Kacey Seivwright

The GoFundMe page has already surpassed it’s target, raising £22,522.

Kacey’s shock passing left the community reeling, with tributes flooding in across the local community.

Family business Yilmaz Snack Bar opened their doors on Saturday donating all profits to Kacey’s family.

In a Facebook post, the business wrote: “Kacey and her family hold a special place in the hearts of the Torry community and we want to do everything we can to help, as she will be saving so many lives with this equipment.

Special notice Hi folks ❤️👼As many of you are aware little Kacey Sievwright sadly passed away suddenly on Monday…

Posted by Yilmaz Huseyin on Monday, 30 August 2021

“I hope you can all get behind this and raise as much as we can for this family and this special girls memory.

“Shine bright beautiful girl.”

Cove-based Grampian Girls Football Club, which is attended by Kacey’s older sister Kelsey, also paid tribute, holding a minute’s silence before their game on Friday.

<br />Kacey’s shock passing left the community reeling, with tributes flooding in across the local community.

In a Facebook post, the team wrote that Kacey “was her sister’s number one fan and could be seen most weekends cheering on her sister and the team”.

A range of teams in the north-east went on to pay tribute to the football-loving little girl, including Kincorth AFC who also held a minutes silence.

The amateur football club wrote that they were “devastated” by the news.

You can still donate to the fundraising GoFundMe page HERE.