Marischal College illuminated in blue to mark World Children’s Day

Marischal College was lit up in blue to mark World Children’s Day.

Aberdeen joined other cities across the world in highlighting the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It comes after Aberdeen City Council announced it hopes to become recognised as a ‘child-friendly city’ by Unicef.

A child-friendly city is described as a city, town, community or any system of local governance that is committed to improving the lives of children within their area.

The local authority has now launched a survey to find out more about how groups involve children and young people across the city, and to gather views on whether there is any work that should be showcased as part of the council’s application.

Responses will also be used to help understand the work that is already being carried out, and what still needs to be done.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, councillor Jenny Laing, said: “As is the case with other cities and authorities across the world, our absolute priority at the moment is keeping our residents, including children and young people, safe from harm.

“Consequently, the Covid-19 pandemic has meant we are unable to replicate the wonderful events we held last year to mark World Children’s Day.

“Nevertheless, we are still working hard to secure child-friendly city status as the issuing of the survey demonstrates.”

To fill out the survey, visit https://bit.ly/3lDW7PN