Maps: What’s the life expectancy in your area of Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire?

With the news that Scotland life expectancy remains the worst in the UK, we’ve taken a look at what that means across the north-east.

The maps below show the expected life expectancy in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, broken down into Intermediate Zones.

This zones are designed to breakdown larger areas into groups of similar population and are used for a wide range of statistical measurements including levels of deprivation and most recently Covid-19 deaths.

Life expectancy, according to ScotPHO, is an estimate of how many years a person might be expected to live.

Males

It has been confirmed the life expectancy for men in Aberdeen has increased slightly on the previous period, bringing it in line with the national average age of 77.

In Aberdeenshire, the average life expectancy is above the national average, with men expected to live to 79.2.

The map below shows the latest regional data released by Scottish Public Health Observatory (ScotPHO) in December provides a life expectancy figure based on the average of the period 2014 to 2018.

In Aberdeen, the area with the lowest life expectancy is Seaton, with an age of below 69. Cove South has the highest average with men expected to live to an 82.74.

In Aberdeenshire, Newtonhill and Westhill Central both have a life expectancy of greater than 84, more than seven years more than the national figure. The area with the lowest life expectancy is Peterhead Harbour and Peterhead Bay, both coming in at less than 72 years.

Females

According to the figures released yesterday, the life expectancy of a female in Aberdeen is slightly higher than the national average at 81.4, compared to the nationwide figure of 81.1.

In Aberdeenshire, the average life expectancy is higher still at 82.1.

According to the regional data from ScotPHO, the area of Aberdeen with the lowest life expectancy is Woodside, with an age of below 73.8. Hazlehead has the highest average with females expected to live to an 82.74.

In Aberdeenshire, Banchory East has a life expectancy of greater than 89, more than eight years higher than the national figure. The area with the lowest life expectancy is Peterhead Harbour coming in at less than 77.6 years.

Figures for a number of areas on both maps are unavailable. This is due to either five-year total population for that sex is less than 5,000 and/or fewer than 40 deaths were recorded for that sex over the same period.