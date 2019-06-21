Map: Where you can find the wee Oor Wullie sculptures around Aberdeen

Dozens of sculptures decorated by school pupils have gone on display in the north-east as part of a nationwide art trail.

Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail is being held across the country and around 200 statues of the famous comic character have gone on display in Scotland’s five main cities – Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Inverness.

The trail is being held to raise vital funds for children’s hospital charities, including the ARCHIE Foundation, which supports children across the north-east.

A total of 37 miniature versions of the sculptures have gone on display in libraries around Aberdeen, all decorated by school pupils.

Organisers hope the programme will develop the children’s interest in art, creativity and literature – as well as encouraging them to be more active by going out to see the sculptures they have helped create.

ARCHIE Foundation chief executive David Wood said: “The education programme is an important part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, focusing on the themes of art, citizenship, communities, and positive mental and physical health and wellbeing.

“The wee Oor Wullies are wonderfully creative and it’s a real joy to see the imagination, pride and hard work that’s gone into designing and decorating them.

“Once the trail is over they will be returned to the schools and groups as a permanent memento of their involvement in the trail, one that will have a real legacy for their generation and those to come.”

Each of the miniature sculptures is available to view on the Bucket Trail app – with children able to tot up how many of the statues they have visited.

The trail is being supported by events organisation Wild in Art.

Creative, learning and special projects manager Annie Laughrin said: “We passionately champion the importance of art for everybody and the social, cultural and educational benefits which it provides.

“The trail’s education programme has been an exceptional, creative opportunity for children to get excited about arts and literacy, and engage in important topics – from citizenship, environmental issues and the Scots language, to health and wellbeing.

“Now everybody can see the results of the education programme on the Wee Oor Wullies, which showcase the talent of this nation’s young people on one of the biggest of stages.

“We hope everyone involved – from pupils and teachers to parents and group leaders – are so proud.”

The programme has been welcomed by education bosses in the north-east.

John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery convener, said: “We are delighted that our school pupils have had the opportunity to take part in the bucket trail’s education programme.

“Not only has their involvement created a sense of excitement but it has also allowed pupils to express their creative talents as well as raising awareness of charities such as the Archie Foundation which I’m sure will benefit enormously from the fundraising efforts of our participating schools.”

Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s chair of education and children’s services, added: “This is a wonderful initiative for children and young people to take part as they just love these types of activities.”

