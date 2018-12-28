Map: Where you can find publicly-accessible defibrillators in Aberdeen

In Aberdeen there are around 60 publicly-accessible defibrillators.
An essential piece of kit, they can help if someone has a cardiac arrest in public, and can be important in ensuring people are given potentially lifesaving minutes.
Each unit is fitted with images and instructions on how to use it, which means that anyone is able to make use of defibrillators in the case of an emergency.
- RBS Aberdeen St Nicholas – 78 Union Street
- Royal Aberdeen Golf Club – Links Road
- Exceed – Bon Accord Square
- 6 West Craibstone Street
- 1 Union Wynd
- Unit 26 Denmore Road Industrial Estate – Denmore Road
- St Magnus House – Guild Street
- 3 Rubislaw Place
- 67 Langstane Place
- Paramount – 23-25 Bon Accord Street
- Nox – 2 Justice Mill Lane
- Universal Pegasus International – The Academy, Belmont Street x2
- Murcar Links Golf Club – Bridge of Don
- Kettock Lodge Unit F, Aberdeen Innovation Park Campus 2 – Balgownie Drive
- Gama Aviation – Foinavon Close
- 51 Chapel Street
- 3 Pittodrie Street
- Unit 2 Tern Place
- Metrol Technology Ltd – Howe Moss Place x2
- Metrol Technology Ltd – Kirkhill Place x2
- Marine House – 5B International Avenue
- Scotmid Co-op – Jesmond Drive
- Irvin House – Hareness Road x2
- McLeod & Aitken – 30 Queens Road
- Inchgarth Community Centre – Aboyne Place
- Unit 12 Denmore Road
- Tern Place House – Tern Place
- Intermoor – Cotton Street
- Hazlehead Learning Centre – Provost Graham Avenue
- Langstane Housing Association – 680 King Street
- 1 Quarry Road
- 404 North Deeside Road
- TNT UK Ltd – Unit 7-9 Forties Centre Hareness Circle, Altens
- Cameron Surface – Gateway Business Park
- Central Fire Station – Mounthooly Way
- The Bridge Club – 14 Rubislaw Terrace
- Acumen Accountants and Advisors Ltd Unit D – Bankhead Drive City South Office Park
- Peter Vardy Porsche – Wellington Road
- Peter Vardy Jaguar Land Rover – Wellington Road
- DNV GL – Cromarty House, 67-72 Regent Quay
- 94 Balnagask Circle
- Unit 39 Woodside Road
- Cairnfold Road
- Whitestripes Avenue
- 16 Denmore Road
- Countesswells Regency Plaza – Kirk Brae
- Village Hall, Kirk Brae
- Wellheads Crescent – Howe Moss Drive
- Unit 6 Kirkhill Commercial Park – Dyce Avenue
- Conserve Oilfield Services Ltd, East Tullos