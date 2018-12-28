Map: Where the north-east’s 280 defibrillators are installed

It is a vital piece of equipment that can save lives – and in the north-east there are around 280 publicly-accessible defibrillators.

The devices can be used by anyone in an emergency, with many purchased for the community by a variety of organisations, including the first responders service.

According to records held by the Scottish Ambulance Service, up until October, in Aberdeen, there were more than 59 publicly-accessible registered defibrillators.

Other defibrillators are situated around Aberdeenshire and Moray.

An essential piece of kit, they can help if someone has a cardiac arrest in public, and can be important in ensuring people are given potentially lifesaving minutes.

Ricky Laird, community resilience team leader for the North, said: “Public access defibrillators (PAD) are vital lifesaving devices which are located across the country.

“They can potentially save someone’s life, and are safe and easy to use. When someone rings 999 one of our call takers will ask a series of questions to determine the priority of the call and give any additional advice that may be required while the crew are on their way.

“During this process the call taker will be able to determine if a patient is in cardiac arrest and will then advise the caller how to perform CPR.

“Once someone at the scene has started CPR, the call taker will be able to direct the caller to the nearest PAD – if there is one – registered with the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Units are fitted with images and instructions on how to use the equipment, which means that anyone is able to make use of defibrillators in the case of an emergency.

Mr Laird added: “You do not need to be trained to use a public access defibrillator.

“They work by delivering an electrical shock to a heart that is in cardiac arrest in order to try and restart it.

“They will only shock someone who needs it.

“Once switched on, the PAD provides the bystander with easy-to-follow voice prompts and advises if a shock is required or not.

“Bystanders should try to stay as calm as possible and follow the instructions from the PAD while continuing CPR as instructed by the call taker until the arrival of the ambulance.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service recommends that all custodians register their PADs with the Scottish Ambulance Service to ensure that they are available to save lives in an emergency.”

First responder services in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have also raised awareness of the devices.

The volunteer groups work alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service and are dispatched to the scene after an emergency call has been made.

Jon Watson, a member of the Newmachar First Responders, said: “I think people are frightened about using them.

“There’s a vital eight minutes to start CPR – each minute that passes decreases your chances of survival by 10%.”

Barry Reid, assistant co-ordinator for the Bridge of Don and Danestone First Responder service, said: “If someone collapses you can dial 999 and it dispatches an ambulance.

“The extra minutes can make a difference.”