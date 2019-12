A number of community salt bins are available across Aberdeen for members of the public to use.

As the weather continues to be cold and icy, the council has reminded residents that grit salt bins are filled up to allow people to self-treat icy roads and pavements where required.

There are bins in locations including Bridge of Don, Tillydrone, the city centre, Cove, Countesswells, Dyce, Garthdee, Kingswells, Mastrick, Torry, Seaton, Rosemount and more.