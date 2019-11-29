Map of Aberdeen’s Christmas sculpture trail unveiled

Twelve striking totem poles are to be placed across Aberdeen this weekend.

Going live on Sunday, the Twelve Days of Christmas sculpture trail will return to the city.

Members of the public are encouraged to walk around and find each of the sculptures before they are removed on December 24.

Created by Garry Shand, a chainsaw carver from Drummuir in Moray, the totems are based on the popular Twelve Days of Christmas carol, and have been designed after each of the days in the song.

The trail was first launched in 2016 and has run each December since.

This year, as well as the thrill of locating each of the pieces, there is an added puzzle element to the trail.

On each of the sculptures there will be a letter and when all 12 are put together, they will spell out a popular Christmas song.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman Councillor Marie Boulton said: “The Twelve Days of Christmas sculpture trail is an exciting part of the festive events line-up.

“The carvings are a wonderful tribute to the famous carol that brings festive cheer across the city.

“Throughout the year we see Aberdeen landmarks brought to life during our lively and distinctive events programme.

“The Christmas sculpture trail is a wonderful element that activates city centre spaces by taking visitors on a tour of Aberdeen, and encourages them to stay longer in each area, helping to boost the local economy.”

The totems, which include carvings of a partridge in a pear tree, six geese a-laying, eight maids a-milking, eleven pipers piping and more, based on each of the days in the festive carol, will be placed around the city centre.

Participants will be able to find them at the Castlegate, Aberdeen Arts Centre, St Nicholas Kirkyard, Broad Street, St Nicholas Street, Bon Accord Centre, Rosemount Viaduct, Thistle Street, George Street, Schoolhill, Union Square and The Green.

Garry said he was pleased to see the popularity of the sculptures continuing.

He added: “It was quite a cool job to be asked to do.”

An online version of the map can be found online at aberdeencity.gov.uk/christmas

The leaflet also includes information about the other festive events going on in the city.

The trail is the latest event to take place in the city, after the Christmas lights switch-on parade last Sunday, and the Castlegate Christmas tree switch-on, which took place on November 21.

There will also be a Nativity scene unveiled on Monday, which will run until January 7.