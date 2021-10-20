Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Map: North-east communities turning away from cash among highest in Scotland

By David Mackay
20/10/2021, 12:01 am
Cash machine usage is falling across the country. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire communities are among those who have turned their back on cash the most in Scotland over the last two years.

Figures published by ATM operator Link show consumers across the UK are now withdrawing £100million less every day compared to figures from 2019.

Concerns about cash being used to help the spread of coronavirus led to many shoppers and businesses switching to card payments.

Some individual cash machines in city centres have reported an 80% drop in usage during the pandemic.

Research done by Link has now found Scottish consumers are going to the hole in the wall just twice a month now, compared with three times before the pandemic.

However, the average withdrawal has increased during that time from £65 to £74.

Which communities are turning away from cash?

The figures published by Link show that Edinburgh communities have turned away from cash the most – with the Edinburgh East UK Parliamentary constituency recording the largest drop with 63%.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire constituencies make up four of the top 10 locations in Scotland.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine and Aberdeen South have the communities of users with 51%, while Gordon has had a 50% drop and Aberdeen North 48%.

Only five Edinburgh constituencies at Westminster and Glasgow Central are above the north-east communities.

Meanwhile, Glasgow North East has recorded the lowest decline in Scotland at just 29%.

Covid has ‘turbocharged’ switch from cash

Link has committed to retaining access to cash by providing free-to-use ATMs in communities left without any banks.

Residents in Cullen, Kinloss and Durness are currently benefitting from the scheme, which has led to 12 being installed in Scotland.

Nick Quin, Link’s head of financial inclusion, stressed many still relied on cash every day – despite the nationwide decline.

Use of card payments has soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock

He said: “People are choosing new ways to pay for things, and Covid has turbocharged the switch to digital.

“When we conducted similar analysis this time last year, we had an incomplete picture because before the vaccine rollout people generally were staying local, working from home and many leisure locations were still temporarily closed.

“ATM use in some city centres had declined by as much as 80% overnight. Now that life is returning to normal, people are still visiting ATMs much less often and taking out more each time.

“Crucially, even though we’re withdrawing almost £100m less per day, millions still rely on cash, especially in the most deprived areas of the country. It is important we continue to protect access to cash across the country.”