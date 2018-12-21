Map: Here’s all the places in Aberdeen that have received a one-tonne salt bag from the council

Council chiefs have placed one-tonne community salt bags at 20 locations around Aberdeen.

It comes after a scheme was launched earlier this year urging people to help salt their area.

After the festive break, the bags will be replaced by new community salt bins, adding to the 900 bins already in place around the city.

Earlier this year residents were encouraged to apply for a one-tonne community salt bag.

As a result, 273 bags were sited at various locations, including the park and ride at Craibstone, Byron Square in Northfield and Pennan Road in Tillydrone.

Another shipment of 3,000 tonnes of salt was delivered to the council this week – bringing the total amount to 12,500 tonnes.

With 180 roads staff, almost half the city’s roads, including all the major transport and bus routes and secondary routes are salted before the morning rush hour at 7.30am.

City Council transport spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “Our communities have been very willing in recent years to get involved.

“We have created more opportunities to enable residents to do their bit and this year, it includes making larger amounts of salt available in communities.

“We ask people to be prepared themselves, by carrying out journey planning, ensuring they have the right equipment for their journeys, and having an alternative plan for transport if possible.

“Aberdeen City Council wants to keep roads open and residents safe and I encourage people to look up information on our website at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter, keep a check on weather forecasts, plan appropriately, and adhere to police and travel advice.”

Last year, the local authority approved a budget of £1.73 million for winter.

Early morning and standby gritting operations started on November 18 and lasted until March 20 although gritting is carried out only when the road surface temperatures are low or the forecast is for adverse conditions.