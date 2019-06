Dozens of life-sized sculptures of one of Scotland’s favourite comic characters have been installed around Aberdeen.

Brightly-coloured statues of dungaree-clad scamp Oor Wullie have gone on display as part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, a nationwide art campaign in aid of children’s hospital charities.

There are a total of 36 statues dotted across Aberdeen and parts of Aberdeenshire – just don’t forget to take a selfie and use the #OorSelfie when you spot one!