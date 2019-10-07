Map: Family-friendly Stick Man trail to get north-east children active during October holidays

A charity has launched a new trail in a bid to get north-east children active during the October holidays.

VSA is holding a Stick Man trail, in honour of the children’s book character Stick Man, at its Easter Anguston Farm facility.

And bosses at the charity hope it will prove to be a fun educational experience for youngsters and their families – as well as raising awareness of the charity’s work.

The farm’s general manager Zoe Stevenson said: “We were lucky enough to be just the third farm in Scotland to meet the criteria to be part of the trail.

“Each board has information about the surroundings and encourages the children to think about what it is they can see.

“There are a lot of topics and discussion points on the board and it will hopefully get the kids interested in their surroundings and talking about it.

“The whole thing is centred around being on the farm with your family.

“It’s a really good family day out with plenty of activities for everyone to do.”

Zoe believes taking part in the trail will have long-term benefits for children.

She said: “It is something which we think will start good habits in terms of learning about nature and getting out and about.

“It really ties in with what VSA is all about as a charity. We support communities to come together.

“Easter Anguston is a working farm for people with learning difficulties and it also offers children a chance to learn about people who are different.

“We are trying to break down barriers between different groups and make people aware of what we do as a charity.

“There will be promotional material about the wider works of VSA. Hopefully we will be able to raise vital money which will go towards the farm and the charity’s other projects.

“We are really excited for the start of the trail and we can’t wait to welcome people along.”

Money raised by VSA will go towards the Changing Lives campaign, supported by The Evening Express, and the Abergeldie mental health unit.