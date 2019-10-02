Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to kick off tomorrow

More than 50 comedians – from household names to rising stars – will be entertaining residents from across the north-east when the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival kicks off tomorrow.

On the opening night alone, the event will attract nearly 2,000 people into the city centre to catch three big stars – Ben Elton at the Music Hall, Janey Godley at the Tivoli and Fern Brady at the Lemon Tree.

That will set the tone for the 12-day celebration of stand-up running at venues, bars and clubs until Monday October 14.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which organises the festival, said comedy fans were in for a real treat.

“This year’s festival is drawing in acts from across the world, and with big names like Ben Elton, ‘Irish Australian’ Jimeoin and New Yorker Desiree Burch, the line-up is truly international and positions Aberdeen as a must-visit destination for comedy,” he said.

From the ridiculous to the nostalgic and everything in between, the festival line-up has something for all tastes and also features Daniel Sloss, Sofie Hagen, Craig Hill, Sindhu Vee, Hal Cruttenden, Ashley Storrie, Abandoman, Catherine Bohart and Paul Sinha among many others.

It is a particular coup to attract Ben Elton to the festival, in his first stand-up tour in 15 years.

Along with established acts, the festival has also secured exciting new talent fresh from the Fringe, with 2018 Best Newcomer nominee and Amused Moose National New Comic 2018 winner Maisie Adam making her Aberdeen debut, and Jordan Brookes, who scooped the prestigious Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show at the Fringe.

The festival also has a great strand for families, such as Mr Fibbers offering jokes, games and comedy songs for kids at the Copthorne Hotel on Sunday and Seska’s show for all ages at the Carmelite Hotel on Saturday October 12. In addition, Cineworld Union Square will be joining the festival by screening funny films during the event.

Adrian said: “From when it first launched in 2016, the festival was truly embraced by the public, and it has been our ambition to make it the biggest and best celebration of comedy the north-east has ever seen.”

The festival has already seen several shows sell out, with acts like The Chase star Paul Sinha putting on an extra gig and Scottish talent Fern Brady moving into a larger venue.

It is also a measure of the festival’s success that an extra day was added at the last minute, with farmer turned comedian Jim Smith now closing the 12-day run of shows at the Music Hall on Monday October 14.

Adrian urged people in Aberdeen to get out and find their funny during the festival.

He said: “As 12 days of stand-up gets underway this week and a number of sold-out shows already, it’s time to get out and soak up the atmosphere and everything the city has to offer.”

For more information and to buy tickets for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival go to www.aberdeencomedy festival.com