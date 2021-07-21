Man’s vile abuse to ex-wife after finding out she’d joined dating website

A divorced dad subjected his estranged wife to a barrage of disgusting messages after discovering she’d joined a dating website.
Mario de Stefano, 55, sent the mother of his three children hundreds of abusive, derogatory and menacing texts – including 91 on Christmas Day alone.
Although their 23-year marriage had ended a year earlier, it wasn’t until he realised she had joined a dating website that he began his torrent of abuse via Whatsapp.
