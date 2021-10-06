Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Man’s cannabis farm discovered as cops investigate humming sound and running water

By Danny McKay
06/10/2021, 7:00 am Updated: 06/10/2021, 7:14 am
Kyle Bullamore leaving court.

A man’s cannabis cultivation was discovered by police investigating a humming noise and sound of running water coming from his flat.

Kyle Bullamore, 24, fled the scene through a window when cops came calling at his address on Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen.

Officers had been conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area in relation to another matter when a member of the public approached them over the noises.

After receiving no answer when knocking on the door, the police forced entry and discovered the 10 cannabis plants.

‘It transpired the accused had exited through a window’

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On Saturday, October 24 2020, police were carrying out house-to-house enquiries on Sandilands Drive, Aberdeen in relation to an unrelated matter.

Kyle Bullamore.

“They were approached by a member of the public who said she could hear running water and a humming sound coming from the locus.”

She said officers could hear the water and forced entry when there was no reply at the door “to ensure the welfare of the occupants”.

Ms MacVicar added: “Inside, they saw a cannabis cultivation consisting of 10 plants at a mature stage of growth.”

In addition to the plants, worth a maximum of £8,100, 271.1g of cannabis was also found, worth up to £4,500.

The fiscal depute said: “While in the locus, it transpired the accused had exited through a window. He was traced nearby.”

Bullamore, of Sandilands Drive, pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on a single day on October 24.

Bullamore grew cannabis to support his own habit

Defence agent Mike Monro said the value of the plants given was an absolute maximum, and it was “more likely to be £3,500”.

He said his client had previously been able to afford his cannabis habit, but had encountered “job difficulties” due to lockdown.

Bullamore “effectively locked himself down” and “read up on how to produce cannabis and bought equipment”.

Mr Monro explained the sounds heard were water for the plants and electricity used for heating and lighting.

He added: “It was largely to keep himself in cannabis, but he can’t dispute, if the occasion occurred and allowed, he would then supply.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan ordered Bullamore to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.