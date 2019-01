The body of a man was today found on a north-east beach.

The discovery was made at around 3.55pm at Balmedie beach.

Formal identification has not taken place but the family of missing man Alastair Done has been informed.

Alastair, 25, who is from Cheshire, was last seen in the car park of the beach on Saturday January 5 by a dog walker who later raised his concerns to police.

Police tonight said no further information would be released until formal identification of the body had been completed.