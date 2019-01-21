Body found in search for missing Alastair, 25

A body has been found at a north-east beach following extensive searches for a missing man.

Police were carrying out investigations at Balmedie Beach in Aberdeenshire when the body was found at around 3.55pm yesterday.

Officers had been carrying out searches over the last week for Alastair Done, who had not been seen since travelling to Aberdeen from Crewe more than two weeks ago.

Police could give no further details today on whether it was the body of the missing man discovered at the beach.

However, they confirmed his family had been informed of the discovery.

The 25-year-old was reportedly seen in the beach car park area on January 5 by a dog walker who later raised concerns about his behaviour to the police.

Mr Done had travelled to Aberdeen from Crewe Train Station, Cheshire, on Friday January 4.

He stayed at the White Horse Inn in Balmedie that evening, and was seen at the Premier Stores in the village the following morning buying food and drink.

Passers-by reported police activity on North Beach Road, Balmedie, yesterday.

They had seen police officers travelling down the beach in a “dune-buggy-type vehicle”.

A tourist, who had been visiting the beach with his son, said: “We were walking down the paths around 5pm, and saw the activity.

“There was a beach buggy travelling down to the tip of the beach with some men and equipment inside. It was quite an eerie scene in the dark.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a body of a man was recovered at around 5.50pm at Balmedie Beach.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing person Alistair Done have been informed.”