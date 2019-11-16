Man’s body discovered at north-east property

The body of a man has been discovered at a north-east property.

A spokesman said: “Around 10.15pm on Friday November 15 the body of a man was discovered at a property near Westerwards Croft, Portsoy.

“A postmortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”