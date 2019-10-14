Manhunt as masked robber targets Aberdeen petrol station

Residents have told of their shock after a masked man robbed an Aberdeen petrol station.

The raider, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, threatened the worker and escaped with cash and cigarettes.

The incident – which left the 35-year-old employee traumatised – happened at the Shell station on Wellington Road at about 11.45pm on Saturday.

Police said the man entered the station and threatened the worker demanding money.

He then ran out of the shop with a small sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes.

He was last seen heading towards the Redmoss area.

The worker was not injured in the incident, police said, but left “very distressed”.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris, who is based at North East Division CID, said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the shopkeeper and therefore it is vital that we trace the man responsible.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the petrol station around 11.45pm, who may have seen the suspect hanging about prior to the robbery taking place or leaving afterwards.

“Also anybody who was in the area at that time who may have dash cam footage.”

Residents in the area told of their shock and also relief that no one was hurt.

A man, who did not want to be named, said: “I have never heard of anything like that to ever happen in this area – it is shocking.

“I did not hear anything during the night so it must not have been loud.

“I am just glad that no staff member was injured in any way and I hope that they catch the person responsible soon.”

A woman who lives nearby, and did not want to be named, said: “This is shocking. We just came back from a weekend away and we just heard.

“The police and the forensics teams were there in the morning. It is worrying for it to happen so close.”

Local councillor Alex Nicoll said: “My thoughts go to the staff members that are involved, I am sure this has been a very traumatic experience. It was shocking to hear that this type of incident has taken place in an area where not a lot of crime occurs.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 5047 of 12 October 2019.