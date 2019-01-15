Manhunt after ‘sexually-motivated’ attack on teenage girl in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was assaulted in Aberdeen.

The girl boarded the number 12 bus service in the city-centre yesterday afternoon at around 4.37pm outside His Majesty’s Theatre before heading to Northfield.

When she departed the bus at Provost Rust Drive, she walked in the direction of Byron Crescent where the assault took place around 5pm. The man involved was last seen leaving the area in the direction of Waulkmill Road.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “The girl was fortunately not seriously injured, however is understandably shaken by what happened. We believe this incident to be sexually motivated and are providing appropriate support.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare and we are trying to establish exactly what happened which includes collating CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the Northfield area.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on the bus with this girl and saw anything unusual to come forward if you think you have information which could help. The man is described as being white, between 50 and 60-years-old, around 5ft 8ins and of a ‘skinny’ build. He was wearing a black plain beanie hat, a black jacket and had a local accent.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. CF0010450119. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.”