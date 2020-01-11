Manhunt after scooter and van crash in Aberdeen

Police are hunting a man after a collision between a scooter and a van on Hilton Drive in Aberdeen shortly before 5pm yesterday.

Officers said the motorcycle involved in the collision is believed to have been stolen and confirmed efforts were under way to trace the rider.

One woman, who lives close to the scene of the crash, said she and her husband had helped the driver of the van in the aftermath.

She said: “We heard the noise and when we looked outside, the blue van was on top of the scooter.

“The van driver had got quite a shock. We brought him in and offered him a cup of tea.”

She added: “The man who was riding the scooter was being put in the back of the ambulance and he ran away.

“He was hurt because he was screaming but he ran off after they put him in the back of the ambulance. A guy we know who goes jogging regularly around here ran after him but he couldn’t catch him. We think he hid in the trees.

“He had no helmet on when he was riding the scooter and he was definitely hurt.

“We always get motorbikes and scooters screeching round the corner.

“I feel sorry for the children and the older people around these parts. It’s a matter of time before someone is knocked down.”