Manhunt after Aberdeen flat ‘disturbance’ leaves two seriously hurt

Detectives have issued a plea to residents as part of an investigation into a “disturbance” at an Aberdeen flat which left two men seriously injured.

A probe had been launched after emergency services were called to a property on Jute Street.

Now it has emerged the 25-year-old and 24-year-old were left with serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Letters have been handed out to residents appealing for anyone living on Jute Street to come forward if they saw anything.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and looking at CCTV and have made a fresh appeal for information over the incident.

The letter distributed to residents said: “If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously, have seen any suspicious vehicles coming or going from the area or have any information that may assist the inquiry, please contact us.”

In the days following the incident, which took place late last Thursday evening, forensics officers were spotted at the scene, inset below.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she received a letter from officers attempting to piece together exactly what happened.

She said: “The police gave us a letter asking for information and if we had seen had anything.”

Another resident, who lives nearby, said there was a lot of police activity in the area over the last few days. She saw scenes of crime officers working at the property during the week.

The woman said: “We saw police cars in the street and there was an incident across the street. One night there were around 20 officers.”

Meanwhile, in Torry, a 25-year-old man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a separate incident.

It happened on North Balnagask Road at around 10pm on Monday January 6 and involved a number of people. Officers have stressed the two incidents are not linked.

Detective Inspector Jackie Knight of Aberdeen CID said: “Our investigations into both these incidents are ongoing and I am again urging anyone with information relating to either to come forward.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out at both locations, including door-to-door work and examining CCTV. I would like to thank both communities for their understanding and patience while we have carried out this work.

“Incidents such as these are uncommon in Aberdeen and I would reassure people that every effort is being put into identifying those responsible. I must stress that we are not linking these two incidents but would be keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist our investigations.”