Manchester woman with links to Aberdeen reported missing

A missing Manchester woman is believed to have links to Aberdeen.

Hayley Bradley was last seen at a Travelodge in Birmingham on January 12.

Police in Manchester are appealing for help to trace the 26-year-old, who is believed to be with an Asian man.

She is white, around 5ft 5in tall, of a slim build with shoulder length, straight, dark brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured parka-style coat.

The man she is believed to be with is described as Asian, in his 20s, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, black hair and facial hair that’s short in length.

Sergeant Sam Davies, of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “We’re really worried about Hayley as no-one can say for sure exactly where she is.

“We know that she used to live in Manchester but her current home address is not known and, knowing that she’s been in the Birmingham area recently and has links to Aberdeen in Scotland, I’m asking people to share this appeal far and wide.

“We need to make sure that she is safe and ask for contact to be made with us immediately if anyone sees her.”

Anyone who sees Hayley or knows where she is should contact police on 0161 856 3734 or 0161 856 4024 quoting reference MP/06/0017349.