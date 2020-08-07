Man with terminal cancer fears he may have Covid-19 after visiting Aberdeen bar

A man with terminal cancer has spoken of his fears of catching coronavirus after drinking at a bar linked to the recent outbreak.

Ramsay Gunn, who is from Wick but now lives in Aberdeen, says he visited the bar on July 26 – the day of the outbreak – and on several days afterwards.

He learned about the cluster when Siobhan Fitzsimons, his welfare and continuing attorney since his cancer diagnosis in April 2019, mentioned it to him after watching the news.

Siobhan said: “I saw it on the news on Sunday, and I knew that was one of his favourite pubs.

“He was very angry and upset, he managed to get over pneumonia and he’s fighting cancer just now.”

Ramsay, 73, survived pneumonia in 2017 and was diagnosed with T4 facial cancer in April 2019, when two spots were also found on his lungs.

This history, Ramsay says, means coronavirus could be fatal for him.

He said: “I would be dead.

“It would be life-threatening to me, according to my doctor, anyway.

“He said if you catch it, having had pneumonia and a tumour in the brain, and now a black mark on the chest which has got to be treated, that would be it.”

According to Siobhan, Ramsay’s facial cancer causes some of the same symptoms as Covid-19, meaning he cannot be sure if he already has it.

He is now awaiting the results of a self-testing kit. Siobhan, who lives in Wick, would usually fly down to assist him, but has been forced to stay in Caithness due to the local lockdown.

NHS Grampian confirmed yesterday that the number of cases connected to the Aberdeen Covid-19 cluster had risen to 79, and they had spoken to 233 close contacts.