Man ‘with knife’ arrested in Aberdeen after threatening to attack police officers

A man has been arrested in Aberdeen for threatening to attack police officers, claiming he had a knife.

Armed police and dogs descended on Greenburn Drive in Bucksburn earlier this afternoon to apprehend a 29-year-old man.

The arrest came after police received a call from a man who said he was in possession of a knife and threatening to harm the officers.

A number of searches and inquiries were undertaken to identify and locate the suspect.

He was traced at about 2pm in Greenburn Drive.

Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man had been arrested in connection with this incident.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.