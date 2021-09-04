Man wielding golf club and hammer smashed windows of home

A golf club-wielding yob who smashed the windows of a house in a brazen daylight attack has been handed a supervision order.
Andrew McGee was also armed with a “hammer-like tool” when he turned up outside a home on Aberdeen’s Urquhart Street at 10am on November 14 last year.
The 21-year-old smashed windows before fleeing when the householders emerged from the property.
