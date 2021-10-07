Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Man who ransacked hairdresser jailed after repeatedly breaching curfew

By Danny McKay
07/10/2021, 11:45 am
Colin West.

A lout who broke into and ransacked a city centre hairdresser has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a curfew.

Colin West was previously handed a curfew by Sheriff Philip Mann after admitting breaking into Demilo on Little Belmont Street and stealing an iPhone and a pair of scissors between October 23 and 24 last year.

He also admitted breaking into Bramble Brae Primary School and stealing a bank card and money on June 9 2020, and breaking into Orchard Brae Primary School and stealing a key on August 4 2020.

The 52-year-old was handed a 12-month restriction of liberty order to remain within his home address between set times, but has now appeared back in court, where he admitted repeatedly breaching the order.

‘I placed trust in you and you breached it’

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “The easiest way to look at Mr West, or the way I’m viewing it, is it’s not him sticking two fingers up to the order, it’s him struggling to cope.”

Sheriff Mann told West, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen: “I’m not prepared to allow the order to continue.

“I placed trust in you and you breached it, unfortunately, which is a matter of regret.

“It’s going to cost you.”

He ordered West to be jailed for 18 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.