Man who ransacked hairdresser jailed after repeatedly breaching curfew

A lout who broke into and ransacked a city centre hairdresser has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a curfew.

Colin West was previously handed a curfew by Sheriff Philip Mann after admitting breaking into Demilo on Little Belmont Street and stealing an iPhone and a pair of scissors between October 23 and 24 last year.

He also admitted breaking into Bramble Brae Primary School and stealing a bank card and money on June 9 2020, and breaking into Orchard Brae Primary School and stealing a key on August 4 2020.

The 52-year-old was handed a 12-month restriction of liberty order to remain within his home address between set times, but has now appeared back in court, where he admitted repeatedly breaching the order.

‘I placed trust in you and you breached it’

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “The easiest way to look at Mr West, or the way I’m viewing it, is it’s not him sticking two fingers up to the order, it’s him struggling to cope.”

Sheriff Mann told West, of Farquhar Road, Aberdeen: “I’m not prepared to allow the order to continue.

“I placed trust in you and you breached it, unfortunately, which is a matter of regret.

“It’s going to cost you.”

He ordered West to be jailed for 18 months.

