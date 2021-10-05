Man who picked up 13-year-old boy for sex jailed for 14 months

A predator has been jailed for having sex with a 13-year-old boy he met on Instagram.

Ian Tait, 31, chatted to the child online on Instagram and Snapchat, requesting sexually explicit images of him.

And before long Tait, driving him to locations in Aberdeenshire and requesting oral sex.

On one occasion he even collected the boy from his aunt’s house and drove him to a layby where they had intercourse.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Tait and the boy were not known to each other prior to the offences.

‘Request for nude pictures’

Ms MacVicar said: “Around September 2019, the accused and complainer added each other on Instagram.

“The accused thereafter began a conversation with him over Snapchat and asked about his sexuality. The child stated he was bisexual and the accused stated he was the same.”

The boy told Tait he was 14, despite being 13, and Tait said he was in his 20s.

Ms MacVicar went on: “Soon after they began messaging, the accused asked the child to send him a facial picture, shortly followed by a request for nude pictures of himself.”

The boy sent “numerous naked pictures of himself at the request of the accused”, and Tait also sent the child images of his genitals.

On two occasions Tait sent the 13-year-old videos of himself performing a sex act.

On another two occasions in September and October 2019, Tait collected the boy in his vehicle, took him to locations in Aberdeenshire and requested the child “perform oral sex on him”.

The child did so without force, and without money or gifts being offered or exchanged.

On the second occasion, Tait picked him up from his aunt’s house and drove him to a layby.

Police became aware of intelligence in November 2019 relating to potential crimes carried out by Tait and an investigation was launched.

He was interviewed, cautioned and charged a week later.

Tait receiving counselling from Stop It Now!

Tait, of Witchhill Road, Fraserburgh, pled guilty to having intercourse with the 13-year-old on two occasions.

He also admitted, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or of humiliating, distressing or alarming the boy, sending written sexual communications, making sexual remarks, requesting the child send him images of himself, and sending the boy images and videos of a sexual nature.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said her client had given up his employment as a result of “adverse publicity” as a consequence of him having pled guilty to the offences.

She said: “They became acquainted on social media, having added each other on Instagram. The conversation continued on Snapchat.

“It became apparent from the conversation both were bisexual and it does seem from the nature of the exchanges the complainer was sexually curious.

‘Predatory nature to your behaviour’

“Unfortunately, that led to the exchanges becoming increasingly sexual.

“That is no excuse for Mr Tait’s behaviour. He does accept that his behaviour was totally unacceptable.”

Mrs Goodfellow claimed the child “instigated” the meeting with Tait and that he “volunteered he was prepared to engage in sexual activity”.

She added: “He does accept full responsibility. He understands his behaviour was very wrong.”

The solicitor Tait had taken steps to address his behaviour and started counselling with the charity Stop It Now!.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told Tait: “These are very serious matters. There appears to be a predatory nature to your behaviour.

“I do not think there’s an alternative available in your case to imposing custody.”

She ordered Tait to be jailed for 14 months and made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for 10 years.

