Man who made Aberdeen supermarket petrol bomb threat handed extra jail time after trying to punch prison officer

A yob jailed for threatening to petrol bomb an Aberdeen supermarket car park has been hauled back in front of the court for causing trouble in prison.

Albert Massie had been second in the queue outside Aberdeen’s Tesco on Wellington Road, during lockdown in May last year when he lost patience and marched into the shop to buy tobacco.

He threatened to petrol bomb the car park and, after forcing his way inside, phoned police himself to complain staff wouldn’t serve him.

The 30-year-old, who also told police officers he had coronavirus and threatened to spit at them during the shocking incident, was jailed last October.

Back in the dock again

However, he was hauled back in front of the sheriff at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday facing charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assault after he lunged at and attempted to punch a prison officer.

He originally denied both charges but admitted the latter offence, which took place at HMP Grampian in August 2019, ahead of a trial.

His not guilty plea to the threatening or abusive behaviour charge was accepted.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty said: “The incident took place at 11.55am in the main thoroughfare and after the accused lunged towards the complainer in a threatening manner, raising his hand in a fist as though to punch him, he was restrained and taken to a cell.”

‘Common sense reigned’

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client “saw the proverbial light” and restrained himself and had also saved the court trial time by altering his plea.

Mr Monro explained: “The prison officer in question is someone that is known to some of the prisoners and I think, so far as the accused is concerned, there is no love lost between them.

“The accused had been in a room speaking to staff with regards a series of matters. He came out of that room and maintains something was said by the prison officer.

“It nothing else, common sense reigned as far as my client is concerned.

“He saw the proverbial light and restrained himself.”

Sentencing

Sheriff David Mackie said he had “no option but to impose a custodial sentence” given Massie’s criminal record and past behaviour.

Massie must now serve an additional four months, reduced from five in light of his change of plea, concurrent to the 30 months he was handed out in October.