Man who killed his best friend in Aberdeen flat claims £34k to cover legal fees

A convicted killer, who stabbed his best friend to death in an Aberdeen flat, claimed £34,334 to cover his legal fees.

Darren Barnes, also known as Riley, inflicted 21 wounds on father-of-two Robert Reid, 28, during a fatal attack at Robert’s home on Arnage Place, Aberdeen, in October 2016.

Riley, of Don Place, Woodside, who was 29 at the time of the trial, was convicted of culpable homicide and jailed for 10 years in March.

The killer later launched an appeal in a bid to have his sentence reduced, but this was thrown out by judges.

It can now be revealed a total of £32,690.46 in legal aid was awarded to cover his defence by the Scottish Legal Aid Board for the trial, while a further £1,643.58 was paid in relation to the subsequent appeal.

A spokesman for the Scottish Legal Aid Board said: “Legal aid pays lawyers’ fees directly so they can represent people accused of crimes.

“This allows a court to reach an appropriate verdict in a timely manner.”

Riley had been on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen, and denied murdering Mr Reid, claiming self-defence.

The jury convicted him of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

During the trial, the jury was told Mr Reid and Riley were “like a married couple” and “always together”.

On the night Mr Reid died, the pair had been drinking.

The jury heard that Mr Reid had 21 different injuries, including nine stab wounds mainly to the left side of his torso.

Riley, who described Mr Reid as his “best friend”, gave evidence on his own behalf, and told the court that he and Mr Reid had a fight, saying it started because his friend “wasn’t happy with something I said”.

Riley said Mr Reid had slashed him in the face with the knife, adding: “I went into fight or flight. I couldn’t move. I had to fight.”

Following the trial, Mr Reid’s partner, Jackie Hanratty, described him as a loving father and partner, who “lived for” his family.

The pair had a young son, now aged four, named after his father.

Jackie added: “He just lived for us. He wouldn’t do anything wrong by us.

“He was always there whenever we needed him. He loved us. He doted on us.”