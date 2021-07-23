Man who had sex with underage girls jailed for three years

A sex offender who had intercourse with two underage girls and sent indecent communications to youngsters was jailed for three years today.

A judge rejected a plea to spare Blair Thomson, 23, a jail sentence following his sex crimes against children.

Lord Harrower told Thomson that he had come to the conclusion that there was no alternative to a custodial sentence, having regard to his offending as a whole and particularly the charges of having sex with the girls.