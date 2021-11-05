Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Man who grabbed shop worker by neck handed jail term

By Kathryn Wylie
05/11/2021, 11:45 am
Gordon appeared via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A man who hurled abuse at shop workers told one he should “go back home” and grabbed another by the throat.

Charles Gordon has been handed a 10-month prison sentence after abusing shop workers between January and February this year.

The 42-year-old, of Aberdeen, warned an Aldi shop assistant “you better watch yourself … I will get you” after he was approached suspected of shoplifting at the Cornhill shopping arcade.

The worker stepped back to “try to calm the situation” but Gordon lunged at him and grabbed him by the neck.

‘Go back home’

Less than a month later he drunkenly told a worker at Mastrick Post Office to “go back home” before struggling with him and shouting and swearing until his victim managed to sound a panic alarm.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Gordon was under the influence of alcohol and staff there had refused to sell him anymore, leading to him kicking off.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said alcohol is a “significant issue” for his client and blamed a pre-existing head injury from 20 years ago for his client’s sometimes “erratic” behaviour.

“He has been in prison on remand and that has been beneficial because he is off the alcohol and off any other substances,” he added.

A ‘troubling’ record of previous offences

Gordon admitted two charges of acting in a threatening and abusive manner against the shop workers as well as a further charge of malicious damage whereby he broke a window at Oldcroft Court in January.

Sheriff Philip Mann told him over a video link to prison: “I am troubled by your record. You have had many community-based disposals, none of which seem to have affected your behaviour.”

He ordered Gordon, of Rosemount Place, spend a further 10 months and two weeks in prison.

