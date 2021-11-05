Man who grabbed shop worker by neck handed jail term

A man who hurled abuse at shop workers told one he should “go back home” and grabbed another by the throat.

Charles Gordon has been handed a 10-month prison sentence after abusing shop workers between January and February this year.

The 42-year-old, of Aberdeen, warned an Aldi shop assistant “you better watch yourself … I will get you” after he was approached suspected of shoplifting at the Cornhill shopping arcade.

The worker stepped back to “try to calm the situation” but Gordon lunged at him and grabbed him by the neck.

‘Go back home’

Less than a month later he drunkenly told a worker at Mastrick Post Office to “go back home” before struggling with him and shouting and swearing until his victim managed to sound a panic alarm.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Gordon was under the influence of alcohol and staff there had refused to sell him anymore, leading to him kicking off.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said alcohol is a “significant issue” for his client and blamed a pre-existing head injury from 20 years ago for his client’s sometimes “erratic” behaviour.

“He has been in prison on remand and that has been beneficial because he is off the alcohol and off any other substances,” he added.

A ‘troubling’ record of previous offences

Gordon admitted two charges of acting in a threatening and abusive manner against the shop workers as well as a further charge of malicious damage whereby he broke a window at Oldcroft Court in January.

Sheriff Philip Mann told him over a video link to prison: “I am troubled by your record. You have had many community-based disposals, none of which seem to have affected your behaviour.”

He ordered Gordon, of Rosemount Place, spend a further 10 months and two weeks in prison.

