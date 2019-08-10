Man who died in north-east road collision is named by police

A man who tragically died in a north-east road collision has been named by police.

Christopher Newlands, 34, of Buckie, sadly died following a single-vehicle collision at about 4pm on Friday on the A98 Fochabers to Buckie road near Swiss Cottage in Moray.

A Police Scotland spokesman expressed sympathy for Christopher’s loved ones and urged anyone with information about the collision to contact police if they have not already done so.

The spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the 34-year-old male who sadly died following a single-vehicle collision which occurred about 4pm on Friday August 9 2019, on the A98 Fochabers to Buckie road near to Swiss Cottage, Moray, was Christopher Newlands from Buckie.

“Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with his family and friends.

“The inquiry into the collision continues and anyone who may have information about this and who has not yet been spoken to by the police is urged to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 2789.”