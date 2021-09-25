Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man who died in cell might have lived longer if signs had been spotted, inquiry told

By Kathryn Wylie
25/09/2021, 6:00 am
Warren Fenty died in custody at Kittybrewster Police Station.
A man who died in a police cell following a drug overdose could have been saved if officers had been properly briefed on his condition, an independent doctor has suggested.

Warren Fenty died at Kittybrewster custody suite, just hours after being checked in following treatment for a drug overdose.

A fatal accident inquiry, which is being held at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, has heard how the 20-year-old died in his sleep on June 29, 2014.

His last “meaningful interactions” with the officers – who were checking his cell every 30 minutes due to him being deemed a suicide risk – was around 12.40am, when he laughed and joked with an officer while standing at his cell door.

Three checks by a different officer between 2.45am and 4.40pm noted he hadn’t moved position, was snoring and only gave a “mumble” when asked if he was okay.

He was found unresponsive in his bed three hours later and paramedics pronounced him dead in cell 28 of the newly-opened custody block at 7.25am.

One of the cells at Kittybrewster.

‘A lethal amount of methadone’

Yesterday Dr Katharine Morrison, an independent medical witness, told the inquiry Mr Fenty would have also faced “certain death” if he’d been sent home that evening.

She said his only real hope of surviving a methadone relapse was his deteriorating condition being spotted by those checking on his police cell.

“I do think that if Warren had gone home he would have gone home to his certain death,” she said.

“He had a lethal amount of methadone in his system. Although it had been reversed for a length of time with the naloxone drip, he would have gone home, he may have taken even more drugs and alcohol, and he would’ve gone to sleep. And he wouldn’t have woken up. Just the same way as he did in the prison cell.

“His outcome was going to be disastrous if he went home.”

Fiscal depute Muhammad Sadiq asked: “Are you saying his outcome was going to be disastrous in any event?”

She replied: “Yes. Shall we say he had a chance of being discovered and sent back to hospital in police custody, but if he had gone home, particularly on his own or without someone being alert and monitoring him the whole time, he would have died.”

She said if the force’s medic, who checked on Mr Fenty around 9pm, had been made aware of the naloxone treatment he’d been given in the high dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier that day, he may have reacted differently.

“However it is unlikely the delay in the police doctor visiting Warren would have made any difference to the outcome,” she added.

Warren Fenty died in his cell at Kittybrewster police station in Aberdeen.

Officers and doctors in the dark

Dr Alasdair Weston, the force’s forensic medical examiner who assessed Mr Fenty, earlier told the inquiry he was given no physical notes regarding the 20-year-old’s medical treatment for an overdose at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A different independent medic, Dr Michael Johnston, earlier defended the treatment Mr Fenty received,  saying doctors acted the same way “any other in that situation might”.

However, Dr Morrison ultimately felt that Mr Fenty’s life “could have been extended” if custody officers had spotted the signs he was deteriorating.

She said: “He was snoring, he had become immobile, it was getting harder and harder to get him to talk, it was more and more difficult to get a response.

“It was as if officers went through the procedure but without understanding the point.”

She told the inquiry she believed that the visits around 3am provided an opportunity for either more naloxone to be administered or for Mr Fenty to have been returned to hospital.

However she agreed there didn’t appear to be any “systemic failures” which contributed to Mr Fenty’s death.

Cell surveillance and staffing issues

Earlier this week the inquiry heard how checks on the cells that evening were ‘lackadaisical’ and that various systems at the new facility, such as CCTV, were not fully operational the night of Mr Fenty’s death.

And last week one of the officers on duty that night told the inquiry that the suite was “understaffed” and he had been “running around like a headless chicken” the evening before Mr Fenty died.

The inquiry, being held virtually before Sheriff Morag McLaughlin, will continue in February.

