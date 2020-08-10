Man who died after north-east crash named by police

Police have named a 30-year-old cyclist who died following a crash in the north-east.

Rikki Gault, from Aberdeenshire, died after a collision involving a lorry on Low Street in Banff on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called at around 2.20 pm after a report of a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Mr Gault’s family have requested privacy at this time however wished it known that “Rikki lived life to the full and will be sorely missed”.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Low Street was closed for around eight hours to allow for collision investigation work.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has seen either the lorry or the cyclist prior to the crash is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2066 of 7 August, 2020.