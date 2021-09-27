Man who bottled neighbour in lockdown party rage escapes jail

A man who bottled his neighbour after he had been partying for days during the Covid-19 lockdown has escaped jail.

Keith Pirie, 22, became irate when local revellers had been holding noisy garden parties for several days at the beginning of the pandemic.

Following an argument with two men from his window, Pirie then challenged one to a fight before pulling out a glass bottle and smashing him over the head with it.

The court heard how he continued to attack the man with the broken bottle end – causing lacerations to his head, neck and arm.

The assault occurred at a block of flats on Aberdeen’s Gairsay Drive on April 20 last year.

Pirie, who first appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in July this year, pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, and also pled guilty to assault to injury over attacking another man on August 1 2020.

Accused continued to strike complainer with the broken bottle neck after smashing it over his head

Describing the lockdown attack at the original hearing, fiscal depute Christy Ward said: “The accused pulled a glass bottle from within his jacket, lunged towards the complainer and struck him on the back of the head with the bottle.

“As it made contact with the complainer’s head, it smashed.

“The complainer struggled with the accused as he continued to strike the complainer with the broken bottle neck, making contact with his arm several times.

“They ended up on the floor as a result of the struggle.”

‘What he did has really been haunting him’

Defence agent Iain Hingston told the court that Pirie – who lives with his mother – was someone who often “acted on impulse” but was deeply concerned about how a prison sentence might impact his family.

He said: “It’s clear that alcohol played a part in all this and whatever happened his reaction was disproportionate.

“But, since the incident, Mr Pirie hasn’t tried to victim blame. He did it and he has not tried to shy away from it.

“What he did has really been haunting him.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Pirie that he had taken account of his young age at the time of the offence.

He added: “Your record previous to this offence was limited and there is also significant background to the first charge and while that does not excuse your behaviour it does explain it.

“This assault caused very unpleasant injuries but it is not at the point where this court can consider custody.”

Sheriff Miller sentenced Pirie, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, to a 12-month supervision and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.