Man wearing multi-coloured mask spotted trying doors in north-east town

Police in are appealing for CCTV after a man wearing a “distinctive multi-coloured mask” was spotted trying doors in a north-east town.

The incidents happened in the West Park Street, Seton Drive and Milton Road areas of Huntly on Thursday evening.

A man has been traced and arrested in connection with a series of offences, however officers believe there may be other incidents which have yet to be reported by residents.

The man is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of medium build and was wearing a baseball cap, brown hooded jumped and a distinctive multi-coloured mask.

Inquiry Officer Constable Flanighan of Huntly Police Office said: “While crimes of dishonesty are generally not very common in the Huntly area we will continue to endeavour that it remains so, that is why we ask for anyone who may have seen the male acting suspiciously in the area at the time or may have indeed disturbed him or engaged with him to challenge his behaviour, to come forward and assist us in this enquiry.

“While lighter nights are becoming the norm we would encourage members of the public to ensure their house and outbuilding doors remained locked, even if they are at home and to try and safely stow away any valuables and not leave them on open display within gardens.”

“Anyone with information or if you have CCTV is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 3737 of Thursday May 14.”