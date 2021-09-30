Man warned to behave after assaulting Lidl worker with carton of eggs

A man has been warned to “behave better” after smashing a carton of eggs in a shop worker’s face.

Sean Carbo lashed out with shopping staple after being grabbed by the member of staff at Lidl on Greenwell Road, Aberdeen, on September 4.

The worker had tried to prevent Carbo from leaving, but the 32-year-old, who was holding the pack of eggs, used them to bash him across the face.

The Swiss national, who is “prone to erratic behaviour” was warned he must “behave better” by the sheriff, who deferred sentence for him to prove he can keep out of trouble.

Fiscal depute Tom Procter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 11.30am the accused was approached by workers at the locus in relation to his behaviour there.

“The complainer made attempts to stop the accused from leaving the store.

“At this point, the complainer went to assist the other shop worker and was struck to the face by the carton of eggs.”

Police were contacted and attended immediately.

Officers attempted to apply handcuffs to Carbo, but he “thrashed his legs and arms in an attempt to break free and prevent the application of handcuffs”.

He was eventually cautioned and charged.

Carbo, of Balnagask Circle, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assault and of resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

‘There was no injury – obviously other than to the eggs themselves’

He had also been accused of stealing food, and of vandalism by placing a headset in his mouth, damaging it, but the crown accepted pleas of not guilty in relation to those charges.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “Mr Carbo is prone to erratic behaviour.”

He said a psychiatric report had previously been carried out, but indicted no treatment was needed “despite the accused spray painting Aberdeen train station and a police car with various slogans”.

Mr Monro went on: “The accused was in Lidl, he was accosted by a member of staff.

‘You can’t behave like this, okay?’

“A member of staff grabbed hold of him and he tried to push past him. He had a carton of eggs and he just hit the member of staff with the carton of eggs across the face.

“There was no injury – obviously other than to the eggs themselves, getting smashed.”

The solicitor added: “He does not require psychiatric treatment, he’s just who he is – someone who behaves oddly and erratically.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart told Carbo: “You have to behave better. You can’t behave like this, okay?

“I’m going to defer sentence for six months for you to show me that you have learned and you have behaved for six months.

“If you behave, that will be good. If you don’t behave, that will be less good. If you misbehave we will have to do something about it.”

He deferred the case until March next year.

It’s not the first time Carbo has found himself in the dock in recent months.

Two weeks ago he was in court after assaulting a security guard who caught him shoplifting, then going back inside and eating food off the shelves.

And prior to that, he was jailed for 50 days after daubing Aberdeen Railway Station with graffiti.