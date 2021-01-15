Man warned by police after concerning locals with his behaviour in Aberdeen community

A man has been given a formal warning by police after his behaviour concerned locals in Cove.

Police launched an appeal to find a man who was involved in a pair of ‘concerning’ incidents in the Aberdeen community.

Now, they have traced a 28-year-old and warned him about his behaviour.

Sergeant Barry Wallace of the Nigg Community Policing Team said: “Following inquiries, a 28-year-old man was arrested and given a formal police warning, following concerns expressed by members of the public regarding his behaviour in Cove on Monday 11 January and Wednesday 13 January 2021.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries.”

At around 2.30pm on Monday January 11, the man approached a group of boys outside Altens Community Centre in Cove and spoke to them.

A woman and her daughter, who was walking in the same area at around 3.30pm two days later, were approached and spoken to by a man fitting the same description.

Officers declined to reveal what the man said to the witnesses or why it was concerning.