Man wanted for Telford murder could be in Aberdeen

Police are hunting for a man wanted for murder who may have fled to Aberdeen.

Robert Wieczorkowski is wanted in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel in Telford on July 3.

The 31-year-old has links to Aberdeen, and officers believe he may have been in the area recently.

Local officers are assisting West Mercia Police by asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police’s major investigations unit, said in a social post: “We are continuing to investigate the sad death of Dawid and would still like to speak to Robert Wieczorkowski who we believe left Telford following the murder of Dawid.

“I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is, or may have information to help us find him to come forward.

“We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021.”