Man V Fat: Football based weight loss programme coming to Aberdeen

A football-based weight loss programme combining six-a-side and healthy living support launches in Aberdeen.

After success in Glasgow, where the plan has helped men involved lose a collective one and a half tonnes – the scheme is making its way to Goals in Aberdeen.

Dubbed MAN v FAT, it has been helping men with their weight and fitness since 2017.

Specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI higher than 27.5, around 85 men in Glasgow currently take part.

6,000 players across the UK

According to Scottish government figures published in October 2020, In 2019, around 69% of men in Scotland were overweight or obese.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who was fed up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women.

He decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Before matches, the players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Everyone is in a similar position

Phil Divers, who plays in the Glasgow league and has lost over 6 stone with the help of the programme said: “The most enjoyable thing about MAN v FAT is playing football again. It sounds obvious, but when you are overweight the thought of joining in with other people’s games is pretty daunting as you know you will struggle.

“With MAN v FAT, everyone’s in a similar position, so it takes the pressure away and allows you to start enjoying just playing football again. I’m still waiting to get good at it though, sadly!

“If you’ve missed playing, and have tried all the diets out there and they haven’t worked out – this is for you. Sharing meal ideas and weight loss wins or fails with my team has really got me through.”