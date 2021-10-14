Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Man V Fat: Football based weight loss programme coming to Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
14/10/2021, 6:26 pm
MAN v FAT is coming to Aberdeen

A football-based weight loss programme combining six-a-side and healthy living support launches in Aberdeen.

After success in Glasgow, where the plan has helped men involved lose a collective one and a half tonnes – the scheme is making its way to Goals in Aberdeen. 

Dubbed MAN v FAT, it has been helping men with their weight and fitness since 2017.

Specifically aimed at overweight and obese men with a BMI higher than 27.5, around 85 men in Glasgow currently take part.

6,000 players across the UK

According to Scottish government figures published in October 2020, In 2019, around 69% of men in Scotland were overweight or obese.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who was fed up with traditional weight loss classes primarily aimed at women.

He decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Before matches, the players are weighed, which is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost.

Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Everyone is in a similar position

Phil Divers, who plays in the Glasgow league and has lost over 6 stone with the help of the programme said: “The most enjoyable thing about MAN v FAT is playing football again. It sounds obvious, but when you are overweight the thought of joining in with other people’s games is pretty daunting as you know you will struggle.

“With MAN v FAT, everyone’s in a similar position, so it takes the pressure away and allows you to start enjoying just playing football again. I’m still waiting to get good at it though, sadly!

“If you’ve missed playing, and have tried all the diets out there and they haven’t worked out – this is for you. Sharing meal ideas and weight loss wins or fails with my team has really got me through.”

 

 