Man Utd and Wales legend spotted at north-east hotel ahead of golf trip

Manchester United and Wales legend Ryan Giggs has been photographed in the north-east today.

The Welsh boss is staying at Meldrum House as part of a golf break following his side’s 1-0 win over Bulgaria on Sunday.

CELEBRATING OUR ESTATE WING…Believe it or not, it's 4 years ago today, that Sir Alex Ferguson came to open our new… Posted by Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course on Tuesday, 8 September 2020

The star, who played more than 670 times for Manchester United during his lengthy career, took the time to pose next to a plaque unveiled by his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson when he opened the hotel’s £4.5 million ballroom and bedroom development four years ago.

The course at Meldrum is described as one of the most beautiful parkland golf courses in the country, with mature woodland, wildlife and meticulous landscaping making it a “golf experience like no other.”