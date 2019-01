Emergency crews have been called to a kitchen fire in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called to the fourth-floor property on Gerrard Street at around 5pm.

One man was treated at the scene for slight smoke inhalation.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5pm regarding a fire in the kitchen of a tenement in Gerrard Street.

“Two appliances from Central Fire Station attended.

“There have been no evacuations from other properties.”